Search for unclaimed money on State’s Treasury website

Are you ready for a burst of good news in a difficult year?

As 2020 was coming to a close, we have already set a new record by returning $16.7 million (and counting) in unclaimed property money. Unclaimed property is lost money that comes to the Louisiana Department of Treasury so we can return it to you. It includes stocks, uncashed checks, unredeemed gift certificates, life insurance proceeds and even savings bonds.

Here is another bright spot in 2020: Because you voted earlier this year in favor of creating a constitutional trust fund for unclaimed property, your money will always be there for you to claim it.

As state treasurer, returning your money is especially important in a year marked by a pandemic and financial uncertainty.

