Second Harvest Food Bank opens pantry at Phoenix High School

On Plaquemines Parish’s Eastbank, where options are limited to buy groceries, Second Harvest Food Bank hopes to bring stability.

On Sept. 21, Second Harvest held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new food pantry at Phoenix High School in Phoenix. The pantry is one of nine locations in and around New Orleans funded by a $100,000 donation from Chevron. Attendees toured the new food pantry and Second Harvest’s Healthy Communities Pop-Up Event.

