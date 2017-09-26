Approximately 200 seniors attended the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Office’s first SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Seminar Sept. 20 at the Belle Chasse Auditorium.

The focus of the seminar was safety, offering information to keep seniors safe in and outside their homes. Speakers and PPSO officials offered helpful tips and information and led a few rounds of bingo, with one of the prizes being an allexpenses paid dinner date with Plaquemines Sheriff Gerald Turlich. The next quarterly SALT seminar will be held in December.

