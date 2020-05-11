Seniors on parade: Class of 2020 returns to BCHS, SPHS

Seniors at Belle Chasse High School and South Plaquemines High School took a victory lap last week.

Faculty and staff at Plaquemines’ west bank high schools organized parades on May 5 for the Class of 2020. The “Fly By” at BCHS saw “at least 80 percent” of the 212 Cardinal seniors roll through campus, and all but five of 63 senior Hurricanes breezed through SPHS.

“It felt special. We were all happy together one last time at school,” said SPHS senior Madison Demoll. “Every teacher there did a lot to make us feel special.”

