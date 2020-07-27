Seven Plaquemines millages up for renewal on Aug. 15

The Aug. 15 election will put seven millage renewals before the people of Plaquemines Parish; six for Plaquemines Schools and one for Plaquemines Medical Center.

Early voting for the Aug. 15 election runs through Aug. 8. Each of the six proposed Plaquemines Public School Board renewals have risen slightly from those passed in 2009 due to periodic adjustments.

The first PPSB renewal would provide 8.3 mills per year (approximately $8.17 million) to pay for salaries and benefits for teachers and school district employees. The 10-year millage would run from 2021-2030 to replace a millage that is set to expire this year.

