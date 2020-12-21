Several Plaq. Restoration Projects Highlighted in CPRA’s “2020 Year in Review”

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) sent out a press release on December 11 outlining all the “coastal restoration” projects that had been announced, given funding, began construction, or were completed in 2020.

In total, 112 coastal projects were “advanced” in 2020— with 49 projects being in construction (which was greater than last year’s record of 40 projects in construction).

