Sharon Branan Appointed as New Registrar of Voters

Plaquemines Parish has a new Registrar of Voters. With Kathleen Ketnor retired from her position as Registrar of Voters in Plaquemines, the Plaquemines Parish Council appointed Sharon Branan as the new Registrar of Voters after publicly “interviewing” five other applicants at a “Special Council Meeting” on Wednesday, November 4.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done it like this,” district 5 council member Benny Rousselle said. “In the past, the [parish] president would bring us a nominee and we’d just approve his choice.”

But a new state law now requires the council to publicly advertise the available position, interview applicants, and then appoint a “Registrar of Voters” based on applicant qualifications. If the council had been unable to appoint a Registrar before 2021 (for any reason) then the Louisiana State Board of Election Supervisors would have appointed a Registrar on behalf of the parish. It is a lifetime appointed position that can only be removed from office by the State Board of Election Supervisors.

