Sheriff’s Office announces Quarterly Award recipients

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to announce the recipients of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter from January - March 2020. The program awards an employee in an enforcement position as well as an administrative role and correctional employee at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center (PPDC).

Deputy Ryan Shackelford was recommended for his sustained performance over the third quarter that included a burglary investigation involving a significant amount of valuables loss. Deputy Shackelford performed admirably by recovering the property stolen during the burglary while working seamlessly with assigned Detectives to make an arrest, clearing the case. Furthermore, the victim of the case personally called Sheriff Turlich expressing gratitude and thanks to the PPSO for the quick recovery of his property and holding the suspect accountable for the crime. Notably, Deputy Shackelford’s performance in this investigation placed the entire PPSO in a favorable light and was certainly commendable. Deputy Shackelford is a 13 year veteran of PPSO and is currently assigned to the District II Patrol Division.

Todd Fisher was selected due to his performance that went beyond his administrative duties in the Civil Division during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the administrative offices were closed during the crisis, Todd went to the office every day while practicing the recommended health and safety precautions to ensure that all civil services and processes were properly executed without interruption. Additionally, he worked closely with district judges and court services to electronically provide a system in which court notices were processed. During this period, Todd consistently promoted a positive relationship between the PPSO, the court and the public we serve. Todd has been serving with PPSO since 2006.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/