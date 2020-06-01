Shipyard rate increases deferred to next council meeting

The Plaquemines Parish Council chose to defer a vote on increased rates at the parish shipyard until a larger audience can weigh in on the changes.

The council met May 28 at the Pointe a la Hache Courthouse in its first public meeting since Gov. John Bel Edwards issued his stay-at-home order in March to curb the spread of COVID-19. Just nine seats were available in the gallery for members of the public, so the meeting was streamed live on the Plaquemines Parish Government YouTube channel and emailed comments were read aloud on each item.

The meeting took place under a time limit in order for those in attendance to catch the last ferry at 7:30 p.m. Council Secretary Kim Toups said any matters not taken up on May 28 will be deferred until the June 11 meeting in Belle Chasse.

