Smith wins Lemann Award

Former Plaquemines Civil Service Commissioner Cornel Smith was presented with the Monte M. Lemann Award Oct. 19 by the Louisiana Civil Service League. The Lemann Award is presented to people who have fought for the principles of the Merit System of Public Employment throughout Louisiana. Smith, a native and lifelong Plaquemines resident, is the eighth recipient from Plaquemines Parish. He spent a decade volunteering with the Plaquemines Parish Recreation Department coaching and teaching young people and is the head deacon and Sunday school superintendent at Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in Plaquemines Parish. He served on the Civil Service Commission from October 2014 to April 2018, serving as vice chair in 2017, helping to implement studies of classified positions to assure parish workers were paid properly.

