South Plaquemines Elementary School Tackles Challenges of Preparing for Distance Learning

These are truly unprecedented times. Educators were given very little notice, and were required to redesign traditional school settings to distance learning in less than 24 hours.”

Without missing a beat, the faculty and staff at South Plaquemines Elementary School (SPES) went into overdrive to address the myriad needs that literally came out of nowhere. Needs such as educating students remotely who have limited or no internet access, preparing packets of instructional materials to meet the needs of regular education and special education students, purchasing additional school supplies, as we are almost at the end of the year, and supplies are low, ensuring that there was a plan in place to feed the students.

In a matter of hours, educators and support personnel did their part to help stem the tide in the midst of a global crisis.There was no complaining despite the many roadblocks that were faced.Everyone simply figured things out, and made sure that the best interest of students was the priority.”

