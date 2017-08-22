Special guests leave Empire Rodeo with buckets of fi sh

By Jason Browne

The 65th Annual Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo, held Aug. 3-5 at the Delta Marina, was a resounding success.

District 8 Plaquemines Council member Jeff Edgecombe said he was impressed by the size of the crowd, the weather was great, and state rep. Chris Leopold even found his way from Grand Isle to Empire by boat to open the rodeo. Both the number of participating fishermen and the crowd of friends and family there to enjoy the event was larger than last year.

But the longest-lasting impression probably wasn’t made on the anglers who took home cash prizes. It was on five families, taken out on six boats to forget their problems for a few hours.

Dose of the Coast, a nonprofit that provides coastal activities for individuals with life-altering illnesses, partnered with the Empire fishing rodeo and six volunteer charter captains to take five families out on the water to relax Aug. 2.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/