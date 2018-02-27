SPHS and BCHS Wrestling teams compete in state tournament

SPHS Hurricanes

South Plaquemines had two state place winnersin Division 3. Hurricane Senior, Brandon Turner,capped off an excellent wrestling career witha state title in the 170 lbs. weight class. Th is wasBrandon’s third consecutive state title, putting him in the small fraternity of three time champions

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/