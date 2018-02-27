SPHS and BCHS Wrestling teams compete in state tournament
Tue, 2018/02/27 - 5:00am News Staff
SPHS Hurricanes
South Plaquemines had two state place winnersin Division 3. Hurricane Senior, Brandon Turner,capped off an excellent wrestling career witha state title in the 170 lbs. weight class. Th is wasBrandon’s third consecutive state title, putting him in the small fraternity of three time champions
