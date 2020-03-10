SPHS students to compete at Home and Garden Show

A quick Google search will show you that the return of Shop class is a real and growing phenomenon, now preparing students for professions ranging from carpentry and construction to engineering and architecture. Leaders of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) hope the group’s new Bayou Battle of the Build (BBB) competition will help encourage workforce development in construction trades. In BBB, teams from area high schools will plan and build a project, then present it for judging at the 2020 New Orleans Home & Garden Show, March 27-29 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

