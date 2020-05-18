Sport fishermen adopt entire SPHS Class of 2020

The sport fishing community in Plaquemines Parish is the latest to rally around high school seniors who lost the last quarter of their school year to coronavirus closures.

Former Venice Marina employee Mandy Zuvich announced on Facebook on May 11 that sport fishermen are “adopting” South Plaquemines High School’s entire senior class and taking them out on the water on May 27. All seniors have to do is contact Zuvich by Monday, May 18, at 504.912.4621 to reserve a spot.

Zuvich said last week that the trips will follow social distancing guidelines and include chaperones. Both inshore and offshore trips, valued between $700-$2,000, will be offered with four or five students taken out per boat with a captain, a deck hand and a chaperone.

