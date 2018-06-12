State gets $45M for new Belle Chasse Bridge

By Jason Browne

The crucial first step toward a permanent replacement for both the Belle Chasse Tunnel and Bridge came through last week in the form of a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant. Department of Transportation & Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson delivered multiple presentations in Plaquemines Parish over the past year explaining the state’s first-ever proposed public-private partnership (P3) to build a fixed four-lane bridge—tall enough for boats to pass underneath— right between the current bridge and tunnel.

