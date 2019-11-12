State of the Port reveals new approaches, new names and new money

The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District previewed a new approach for Peters Road, a touch of branding for a future container terminal and a gli mpse of the tax dollars on their way to the parish at the 2019 State of the Port.

Port Executive Director Sandy Sanders emceed the event Nov. 7 at the Belle Chasse Auditorium but turned the mic over to colleagues at several points so they could zoom in on particular items. For instance, Bob Bach, president of the Rio Grande Pacific Railroad, delivered an update on plans to route rail traffic away from Belle Chasse and Gretna in the future via the Peters Road Extension and Bridge, now via a 19-foot-high raised railway.

