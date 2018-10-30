Still no official cause in fire that killed two children

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

As of Oct. 26, no new details were available on the house fire on Highway 23 south of Belle Chasse that claimed the lives of two children, aged 9 and 7.

The Belle Chasse Fire Department received a call shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 21 to respond to a mobile home fire in the 11000 block of Highway 23. Responders arrived to find that three adults had escaped from the fire with injuries, but the children had been trapped inside. The adults suffered burns and smoke inhalation while attempting to save the children. One firefighter also suffered minor burns attempting to reach the children.

A Facebook fundraiser to assist the Hammett family, the occupants of the mobile home, had raised $26,000 as of Oct. 26. Melissa Jenner, the woman who began the fundraiser, posted that clothing and other donations for the family are being accepted at Headley’s Hair Salon and Krystal Clear Esthetics at 8648 Hwy 23 in Belle Chasse.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/