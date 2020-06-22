Stories from the march: Organizers and protestors allege racism in Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish’s first major civil rights protest in generations took place June 12 without a single violent incident or even a traffic stoppage. But serious allegations of institutional racism were leveled that will require more than one peaceful protest to resolve.

Plans for the “I Can’t Breathe” march in Belle Chasse began taking shape among black community leaders in Plaquemines just days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis Police officer on May 25. For more than a week, as protests sprung up around the world, those leaders debated the appropriate local response while, at the same time, gathering allegations of discrimination in the parish and drafting a list of reforms to present to elected officials. Both the allegations and the reforms largely focused on the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and Plaquemines Parish Government. Grievances voiced by multiple young protestors at the march took aim at Plaquemines Parish Schools’ response to reports of racism.

