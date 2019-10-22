Study: Diversions will drive $2 billion in sales in Plaquemines

While the ecological and economic effects of the Mid-Barataria and Mid-Breton Sediment Diversions on local fisheries remains a hotly debated question, a new report claims that the economic effect of constructing those diversions will be lucrative for Plaquemines Parish.

Loren C. Scott & Associates, an economic consulting firm headed by Scott, a professor emeritus of economics at LSU, estimated that the seven-year construction period (2021-2027) and $1.85 billion price tag for the two massive river diversions will drive $2.3 billion in business sales in Plaquemines and equate to $7.2 million in taxes to the Plaquemines Parish Government. Additionally, those dollar figures will be accompanied by an annual average of 391 new jobs per year, peaking at just under 4,000 jobs in 2023.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/