Summer Hoops keeps kids on the court, out of court

By Jason Browne

On its face, the Summer Hoops Basketball League is a chance for young men to get out of the house one evening each week, get some run, work up a sweat and maybe make a few friends in the process. And it definitely checks all those boxes. But it’s bigger than just basketball.

Entering its fifth year, the program begun by 25th Judicial District Court Judge Michael Clement and the Department of Youth & Family Services, through a partnership with the Plaquemines Department of Recreation and the Plaquemines Parish School Board, is registering boys aged 11-17 now. The deadline for registration is next Friday, May 19 (contact info to register is at the bottom of this story).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/