SUV smashes through front door of Town View Café

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

A Marrero man was arrested and charged with DWI Aug. 20 after slamming his SUV into the Town View Café in Belle Chasse.

Robert Bulmer, 39, was reportedly traveling in the northbound lane on Hwy 23 when he struck another vehicle. The crash caused Bulmer to lose control of his Ford Expedition, which U-turned across the median and ran through the front of the café.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/