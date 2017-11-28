Sweeney accepts athletic scholarship from Northwest Florida State College

Brookelyn Sweeney, a senior at Belle Chasse High School, has decided to extend her athletic career to the next level and accept an athletic scholarship from Northwest Florida State College to play softball. She made it official on Thursday, November 9, surrounded by her family, coaches, teammates and friends, when she committed her talents to the Lady Raiders to continue wearing red and black. Brookelyn is the daughter of Matt and Lisa Sweeney who have supported her athleticism for the past 12 years.

