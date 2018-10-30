Tallgrass deal sails through

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District’s convoluted contract to buy a piece of property for the Plaquemines Liquids Terminal was a highly controversial topic to everybody except the Parish Council.

Acting in its dual capacity as the sole governing authority of the port Oct. 25, the council voted 8-0-1, with District 7 council member Audrey Trufant-Salvant abstaining rather than opposing, to accept a donation of $30.5 million from Tallgrass Energy to purchase 600 acres known as the RAM Terminal property on the river’s Westbank. The contract holds that the port will then lease the property to Tallgrass for an oil and gas terminal for the annual amount the property would have generated in ad valorem taxes. Except, instead of going through the Parish Assessor’s office, the announced plan will route that payment directly to the port for 40 years as payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT).

