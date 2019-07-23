Tax increases and council realignment proposed for November election

Depending on how the Parish Council votes at its Aug. 8 meeting, the people of Plaquemines could have some big decisions waiting for them on the November ballot.

Council Chair Beau Black introduced five items at the July 16 council meeting in Belle Chasse seeking a public vote: three tax increases, the legalization of off-track betting and a restructuring of the parish council. The council vote, scheduled for Aug. 8 at the first-ever meeting in the new Parish Courthouse in Pointe a la Hache, will determine whether or not the initiatives appear on the Nov. 16 election ballot.

The three 10-year millage increases include five mills (an estimated $4.9 million per year) for levee maintenance and flood protection, three mills (an estimated $2.9 million) to close most of the annual deficit for the Ferry Department, and one mill ($985,000) for the Recreation Department.

