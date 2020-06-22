Taylor Energy files another suit as Couvillion lauded by St. Bernard Council

The day before the St. Bernard Parish Council was set to recognize The Couvillion Group for capping a leaking Taylor Energy well off the Plaquemines Parish coast, Taylor filed its seventh lawsuit to avoid culpability for the leak.

Taylor’s suit was filed against the Coast Guard and not Couvillion, although Taylor has sued Couvillion in the past, over the $43 million the Coast Guard spent in the past year to capture and remove oil leaking from the well. That oil is being captured by a custom-made dome designed and installed by the Belle Chassebased Couvillion Group.

