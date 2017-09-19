Teen Queen relishes chance to represent Plaquemines

By Jason Browne

When Jenna Hewitt heard her name announced as 2017 Orange Festival Teen Queen, she basked in as much of that magic moment as she could. “I was so in shock. In my head I was like ‘Oh my gosh, is this really happening?’ I was just thinking about what’s going to happen in the future and I was just living in the moment, ” she said.

What’s going to happen next is Jenna will play her part in this year’s Orange Fest, and hit the road to festivals in parishes across the state, representing for Plaquemines. Hewitt, 15, a sophomore at Belle Chasse High School, is ready for the responsibility. She’s a died-in-the-wool Plaquemanian.

To the degree that she gets excited when discussing satsuma season.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/