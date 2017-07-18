Tempers flare at council meeting over uncut grass

By Jason Browne

The stuff hit the zero-turn-radius lawn mower blades at the July 13 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting as council members and citizens took turns yelling about the safety hazard posed by uncut grass growing wild throughout the parish.

Plaquemines medians and servitudes have become so overgrown that State Rep. Chris Leopold, R-Belle Chasse, was on hand with a representative from the Department of Transportation and Development to announce that DOTD will begin cutting the grass along state highways in Plaquemines beginning in Empire and moving south on a one time basis to help the parish gain control over the situation.

