Three Belle Chasse men in custody after murder indictments, fourth at large

Mon, 2020/08/31 - 5:00am News Staff
Jason Browne

Three of the four Belle Chasse men indicted on second-degree murder charges in New Orleans are in custody as of last week.

Alec Billiot, 22, Arec Billiot, 19, and Caiden Fruge, 19, are being held in Orleans Parish Prison for the shooting death of Lee Long Jr., 20, Jan. 10 in New Orleans. A fourth man, Tyrin Barraza, remained at large as of Aug. 28.

