Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. would like to recognize Lieutenant Jimmy Bartholomew, and Detective Sergeant Brett Taylor, and Sergeant David McLean for being awarded the 2019 Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) “Officer of the Year.”

