‘Tis The Season, Plaquemines Parish. Come join in for a Plaquemines Parish holiday tradition! Tree lighting ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. There will be caroling and hot chocolate. Be a part of the magic as we light our Parish for Papa Noel this Christmas:

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/