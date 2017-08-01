Trufant-Salvant chides Black over Facebook comment

By Jason Browne

One Plaquemines council member’s comment regarding another on social media created a tense moment at the July 27 parish council meeting.

District 6 council member Audrey Trufant-Salvant lit into District 2 council member Beau Black over a comment Black made July 20 on a Facebook post by Logan Lott, the owner of Royal Bakery, who is currently being sued by the Plaquemines Parish Government for allegedly accepting stolen kitchen equipment from the former Belle Chasse State School. Lott appeared at the July 13 council meeting to appeal to council members to call for an end to the suits, claiming the bad publicity has harmed his business while the PPG has produced “no evidence” since the suit was filed in October 2016.

