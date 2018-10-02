Tufaro retires after 43 years with PPG and PPHTD

Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Accounting Clerk Cheryl Tufaro (holding plaque) is retiring after 43 years with the Plaquemines Parish Government and the PPHTD. Tufaro was surprised by PPHTD Executive Director Sandy Sanders with a short tribute at the Port Commission’s Sept. 27 meeting. Tufaro took a job with the Water Department in 1975 and transferred to the port 2001. Both Sanders and former Parish President Benny Rousselle praised Tufaro for her candor, attention to detail and willingness to yell at them.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/