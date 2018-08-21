Turlich named 2018 Orange King

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich is the 2018 Orange King.

Turlich was announced last week as 72nd king of Plaquemines’ annual Orange Festival. The Plaquemines native, who graduated from Belle Chasse High School in 1987, said he had goose bumps on hearing the news.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/