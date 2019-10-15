Turlich wins easily, Leopold and Cormier head to a runoff

On Oct. 12, Plaquemines Parish voters proved that they are very happy with the sheriff and state representative they have. But Plaquemines voters aren’t the only ones who have a say in the 105th Representative District.

Representative Chris Leopold earned 58 percent of the vote (3,712 votes) in Plaquemines in his bid for a third term in the state house, but just 46 percent in the district-wide, meaning he and challenger Mack Cormier (39% statewide) will head to a Nov. 16 runoff. Cormier, a Belle Chasse democrat, received just 1,351 votes (21%) in Plaquemines, 22 votes fewer than fellow challenger Republican Chris Schulz of Belle Chasse, but trounced Leopold in Orleans Parish 1,180 to 403 and in Jefferson Parish 2,026 to 1,245. Schulz received just 15 percent in the district-wide vote.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Jerry Turlich won in an avalanche, receiving 6,270 votes (88%) to former sheriff Lonnie Greco’s 862. Turlich and Greco, who was sheriff from 2012-15, were both seeking second terms as sheriff.

