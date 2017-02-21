Turner wins second wrestling title for SPHS

By Jason Browne

South Plaquemines High School junior Brandon Turner calls himself a GUMP. His wrestling coach Paul Dugas chuckles at the term’s absurdity, but says the acronym fits Turner to a T: Great Under Major Pressure. Which explains how Turner walked away from a triple-overtime match at the state wrestling tournament in Bossier City Feb. 11 with a one-point win in the Division III 160-pound title match.

