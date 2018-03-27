Two-year-old stands in for Marine Corps brother

By Jason Browne

Belle Chasse Marine Pvt. Gage Moak, 19, wasn’t in town March 16 to escort his girlfriend, Skylar Fontaine, 18, to Belle Chasse High School’s prom. So Skylar called in some backup.

Clay Moak, 2, got dressed up twice—once in a tux and once in dress blues—to stand in for his big bro. Th e tiny gentleman escorted Skylar to her ride and saw her safely off to prom.

