Venice Port Complex delivers Thanksgiving relief

By Jason Browne

Thanksgiving dinner may not cost as much as Christmas gifts for the whole family, but that doesn’t make it cheap. So the Venice Port Complex is doing its best to make sure no Plaquemines Parish families have to skip or scrimp on the traditional feast.

For the past 11 years, the Venice Port has distributed more than 350 fully stocked Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need of a helping hand.

