Venture Global donates $25,000 to Second Harvest for Plaquemines

Second Harvest Food Bank is on its way to passing out 100,000 meals in Plaquemines Parish thanks to a $25,000 donation from Venture Global.

VG, the energy company planning to build two $8 billion liquefied natural gas facilities in Plaquemines Parish, made the donation several weeks ago. As of May 15, three food drives had already been held in Plaquemines in Braithwaite, Davant and Oakville, to hand out nearly 60,000 pounds of groceries. A final event is scheduled at the Braithwaite Auditorium on May 21.

Second Harvest President and CEO Natalie Jayroe said VG’s donation is serving emergency food in areas where local pantries may not be able to keep up with demand as families struggle under coronavirus quarantine.

