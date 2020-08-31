Venture Global exercises lease option with PPHTD

Venture Global has taken another step toward locking in its plans to build an $8 billion liquefied natural gas terminal in Plaquemines Parish, but some members of the Port Commission are skeptical that the recent development changes much.

On Aug. 21 Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Executive Director Sandy Sanders informed the Port Commission, which doubles as the Plaquemines Parish Council, that VG has exercised its real estate lease option. That means VG has until Aug. 14, 2021, to close on the final lease, which Sanders expects will happen in the first quarter of 2021.

