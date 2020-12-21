Venture Global LNG announces its “Will To Skill” Program set for January 13

Venture Global Partners with Nunez Community College, Plaquemines Parish School Board, Tri-Parish Works, and Plaquemines Parish Government for an upcoming pilot program.

Venture Global LNG announces its “Will To Skill” Program for Plaquemines Parish residents. Venture Global is launching a pilot program to increase electrical training skills and certification for Parish residents.

