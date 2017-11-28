Visit the Fort Jackson Museum

Orange festival weekend is a special time. Besides all of the booths and dignitaries it is also one of the few times visitors can pursue historic Fort Jackson and the Fort Jackson museum. Without a doubt, the most impressive thing at Fort Jackson is the place few visit, the museum. The Fort Jackson museum is located outside the entrance of the fort on highway 23. There is no charge.

The museum has all the shock and awe of the original 1862 “Battle of the Forts.” It is full of Fort Jackson and Fort St. Philip artifacts and Plaquemines memorabilia. The numerous video monitors, displays, posters, photos and artifacts weave an interesting and complex story of Plaquemines past and future. Local photo historian James Madere, his wife Alora and long-time fort museum Director, Mrs. Sara Fruge designed and constructed the exhibits for the museum opening in late 2016.

