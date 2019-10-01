Voice of the people: Citizens weigh in on funding options for PPG services

With the Plaquemines Parish Council considering substantial fee increases for multiple government services in lieu of deep budget cuts, The Plaquemines Gazette conducted a survey asking citizens how they would prefer to see the shortfalls addressed.

When the survey ended on Sept. 27, 372 unique visitors had their responses counted in the survey. Over 1100 individuals answered one or more questions, some multiple times, but only the 360 responses from unique visitors are counted.

Mosquito control

The first service covered in the survey came up at the Sept. 26 Parish Council meeting, but District 8 council member Richie Blink wound up deferring his proposed $9 monthly bill to be placed on each parish water bill. Blink’s $9 figure, multiplied by the number of annual water bills, was intended to wipe out what Blink calculated to be a $1 million annual mosquito budget and make the department a freestanding enterprise. The money would be used to maintain the parish’s twin-engine Piper airplane and multiple trucks, to purchase chemicals, fund drainage improvements and cover employee salaries.

Just 30 percent of survey responses favored the $9 fee. The largest segment, 49 percent, favored privatizing mosquito control in hopes of finding a better price. And 21 percent supported reducing or outright eliminating mosquito control.

