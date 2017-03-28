Volunteers from Indiana travel to Phoenix to assist in rebuilding projects

Forty volunteers (students and staff) from Columbus Signature Academy New Tech High School of Columbus, Indiana assist Zion Travelers Baptist Church, in “Downtown” Phoenix rebuilding projects. Students and staff added on to the back of church’s kitchen, did major repairs to Church’s Community Center, drew a mural on center’s wall with Phoenix High students, replaced walls on Lending Tools storage building, planted vegetables and painted, drywall, removed doors and closets in The Dorothy Stone Forgotten Peoples Museum. “The work these volunteers performed was invaluable and saved our Church thousands of dollars,” said Pastor Tyronne Edwards.

