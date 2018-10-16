Votes vary wildly at council meeting

By Jason Browne

Voting splits were all over the place during a contentious Plaquemines Parish Council meeting Oct. 11, with various ordinances narrowly passing, failing spectacularly or narrowly failing despite a majority voting in favor.

The biggest vote of the afternoon, in which the council voted 4-3-2 to maintain its lawsuits against more than 20 oil and gas companies, is covered in a separate story in this edition of The Gazette. The next vote upset Parish President Amos Cormier III so severely that he collected his things and stormed out of the meeting.

