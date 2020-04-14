VPC and Pivach Law conduct Easter Food Drive

For over a decade, Venice Port Complex (VPC) has assisted the elderly and families in need in South Plaquemines distributing food baskets and frozen dinners at Thanksgiving. The current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic inspired local attorney George Pivach, II to organize a similar donation effort for the elderly and families in need throughout Plaquemines.

Such undertakings require both an economic component and a volunteer effort. Time was short as no one planned on how quickly the virus would spread and impact us all. Pivach, who also serves as Vice-President and General Counsel to the VPC arranged for VPC and the Pivach Law firm to cover the financial demands of the project. They partnered with Gourmet Butcher Block, owned by Plaquemines residents Glenn and Leah Mistich to package over 430 gift boxes of deboned stuffed chickens, pork chops and sausage for the elderly, needy, and health care workers parish wide. The Mistichs discounted the food costs so more boxes could be distributed with the available funds.

