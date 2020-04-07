Vujnovich will join Skins after quarantine lifted

A Belle Chasse native who made it to the NFL is changing teams in the age of the coronavirus.

Jeremy Vujnovich, an offensive lineman who graduated from Belle Chasse High School in 2009 before playing college ball at Louisiana College, will join the Washington Redskins later this year when organized team activities begin. Under normal circumstances, OTAs begin in April. But the NFL, like thousands of businesses across the country, is on hold until state governments say it’s safe for folks to gather again.

“They’re just waiting to see what they get told. Teams are about to start issuing playbooks, but as far as coming into the building, nobody knows yet,” said Vujnovich from his home in Belle Chasse last week. “OTAs are generally when you work out and do walk-throughs with no pads and get to know the other players and coaches. We’re trying to learn a new offense with new coaches and (quarantine) hinders that.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/