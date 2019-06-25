Westbank delegation recounts successes, talks bridges at Legislative Wrap Up

The westbank’s delegation of state senators and representatives from Jefferson and Plaquemines Parish converged in Harvey June 12 at Boomtown Casino for the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry and Westbank Business & Industry Association’s joint Legislative Wrap Up.

Featured on the bill were outgoing Senate President and District 8 Sen. John Alario, District 7 Sen. Troy Carter, District 84 Rep. Patrick Connick, District 105 Rep. Chris Leopold, District 85 Rep. Joseph Marino, District 83 Rep. Robert Billiot and District 87 Rep. Rodney Lyons.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/