When You're On Your Own, We Are There With You.

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.

Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our parish is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.

And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — a lady at the Family Dollar in Belle Chasse who while working hard to stock shelves kindly asks a customer to “only buy two of each item” so everyone has a chance to buy essential items. Restaurant owners saying they were losing money with take out service only, but “people have to eat” so they remain open.

