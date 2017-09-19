Wilkins crowned 2017 Orange Queen

By Jason Browne

Since her days as an Orange Blossom over 10 years ago, Hope Wilkins has had her eye on the big stage at the Plaquemines Orange Festival. She has the pedigree.

Her mother, Breck Wilkins, wore the crown in 1989. And she competed in the Teen Queen competition a few years ago. But Hope, 20, a senior studying mass communication at LSU, wasn’t ready to shoot her shot in the big show until three years deep into her eligibility.

